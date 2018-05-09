Columbiana County Republicans reject Judge Pike

Longtime Columbiana County Judge Ashley Pike lost his bid to hold on to that position in Tuesday's primary election.

Assistant County Prosecutor Megan Bickerton beat Pike for the GOP nomination for common pleas judge by an unofficial tally of 4,644 to 4,065.

Following the results, Bickerton posted the following message on her Facebook page.

I’m extremely honored and I would like to thank all of you for supporting me every step along the way! I look forward to continuing my campaign into November and meeting with voters throughout the county. I would also like to thank my opponent for his time as a public servant. Judge Ashley Pike should be commended for his many years of service to Columbiana County and I wish him nothing but the best.

Although no Democrat is running against Bickerton in the fall, Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Heaven Guest has filed to run as an independent in the race.