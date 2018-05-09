Youngstown murder suspect found guilty on all charges

A suspect charged in connection with a deadly home invasion in Youngstown has been found guilty on all counts.

Jury selection got underway Monday on the birthday of 38-year-old Gregory James.

Just 48 hours later, during a reading of the verdict, it was determined that a jury believed that James was guilty on all charges.

Earlier this year the Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up a nine-count secret indictment charging James with murder, aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and intimidation of a witness.

James was charged in connection with a March 24, 2017 incident at an East Side home where two men wearing masks fatally shot one man and wounded a woman.

Ronald Lewis, 49, was shot to death in the upstairs bedroom of his home in the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue.

A woman identifying herself as Lewis' sister told police dispatchers she was in the house when the armed intruders wearing ski masks went upstairs, shot Lewis, and 40-year-old Tracey Lewis, then ran out of the house.

Tracey Lewis recovered from her wounds.

Lewis' sister spoke with 21 News after the verdict was reached "This is a time for him to repent of his sins, God loves everyone," said Sevalle Turner.

According to the indictment, James was also charged with felonious assault in connection with the wounding of Turner during the incident.

Police say Ronald Lewis was the half-brother of 40-year-old Javel Bates who was shot on Josephine Street two weeks before the shooting on Atkinson Avenue. Bates died from his wounds. According to our print partner, The Vindicator, James is also a suspect in that case but has not been charged.

James was indicted for the Lewis murder while he was serving a four-month-long sentence for a federal probation violation.

James could face life in prison.