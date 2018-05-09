Mercy Foundation honors 'outstanding' healthcare advocates

At the Mahoning Valley Annual Health Care Visionary Awards, the Mercy Health Foundation recognized two outstanding individuals who have made an impact on health care and health outcomes in the Valley.

Wednesday, at the 8th annual awards, three individuals were recognized, due to the addition of the "Continuing Legacy" award that pays respect to the founding Sisters of Humility of Mary.

According to the Mercy Foundation, the recipients have gone above and beyond to move health care forward in the Valley. A release states that they have eliminated barriers to care and helped bring innovative technologies to the community.

The first of the awards, the Heart of the Mission Award, was presented to Dr. Chander Kohli, a Neurosurgeon at Mercy Health in Youngstown.

Mercy said that in his 45 years of service to the community, Dr. Kohli has not only been an asset to the Valley but a leader in education at Northeast Ohio Medical University. Dr. Kohli has spent his career caring for people not only through medicine but by livening Indian culture in the Valley, as the founder of the India Association of Greater Youngstown.

The Mahoning Valley leadership in Health Award was presented to Ashlee Mauti, Director of Marketing at Covelli Enterprises.

Ms. Mauti spends time helping local community organizations, including Toys-for-Tots and The Rich Center for Autism.

The Foundation said she has also been largely dedicated to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, through her coordination of the Panerathon, the Valley's largest fundraising event that allows women in the community access to world-class breast care.

The final award, "Continuing the Legacy," was presented to Ellen Ford, Director of Community Outreach.

Ford has spent 39 years with the Mercy Health Ministry. During these years she founded and implemented programs that focus on the minority populations in our community. Her goal has to been to change the way those who are often under-served access care.

"These individuals truly emphasize service before self, focusing on the most vulnerable in our Valley, said Paul Homick, President of the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley. "We are blessed that they chose our community to leave their footprint and build healthier families."

In addition to honoring these individuals, the Foundation recognizes the 1911 Foundresses' Circle, donors who annually support the programs provided by the Mercy Health Foundation.