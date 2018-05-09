Larosa's defense attorneys request more time before sentencing

Jacob Larosa at his hearing in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court

Defense attorneys for Jacob Larosa say they need more time before the original May 11th deadline.

The 18-year-old was found guilty in February of murdering his 94-year-old neighbor, Marie Belcastro at her Niles home in March 2015.

The attorneys say they need more time before submitting a sentencing memorandum to a judge. A sentencing memorandum contains factors for a court to consider before giving a sentencing.

Although no date has been set yet for Larosa's sentencing, his attorneys are asking for a delay. They have specifically asked to push the date back to May 25.

Larosa is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.