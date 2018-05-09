Crash in Boardman sends 5 to the hospital

Boardman Police responded to a crash on Mathews Road that sent five people to the hospital Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m.

Officials say a Gateway to Better Living's van was backing out and failed to yield. The van crashed into a car on Mathews Road, causing the car to flip.

Authorities say the 22-year-old driver of the car was OK.

Boardman Police say the van was carrying five mentally disabled people. Those five were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police say the driver of the van was driving with a suspended license.

The crash remains under investigation.