$100,000 bond for Niles kidnapping suspect

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Andrew Konsol III
NILES, Ohio -

Bond is set at $100,000 dollars for a Niles man charged with kidnapping and domestic violence.

City police say they found 44-year-old Andrew Konsol III hiding in a closet at his James Street home Tuesday after his ex-wife filed a complaint against him.

Konsol's former wife told police that he assaulted her and refused to let her leave home, claiming that he took her car from her.

The ex-wife says she eventually convinced Konsol to let her go to work, where she said she sought medical attention for what the report characterizes as a minor injury.

The report does not provide information detailing the alleged assault.

According to the police report, officers surrounded Konsol's home on the 1900 block of James Street and spoke with his son who told police his father wasn't inside.

During a search of the home, Konsol was found in a bedroom closet.

Police, who described conditions at the home as "deplorable", contacted the city health and zoning board. 

Konsol was arraigned on Wednesday.

His next hearing in Niles Municipal Court is set for next week.

In 2015, Konsol was sentenced to six months in prison for domestic violence.

