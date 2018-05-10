Home Savings donates to 'financial fitness' classes

The Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority got a boost for their homeownership and financial fitness classes for the community.

Home Savings donated a check for $5,000 to YMHA to improve the financial knowledge of the community.

"We work to enhance the quality of life of Mahoning County residents by providing secure, affordable housing and innovative programs designed to enable residents to achieve a higher level of economic self-sufficiency," explained Jason T. Whitehead, CEO/Executive Director of the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Whitehead explained that the programs help community members achieve important financial goals, such as being able to own their first home.

"The homeownership program educates and assists participants in becoming homeowners and includes financial fitness classes that cover topics such as budgeting,

banking, credit and debt management."

"We're proud to be able to support the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority," said Trish Gelsomino, Home Savings. "An incredible number of lives have been touched by their organization, we are so fortunate to have them in our community."

Home Savings operates 35 banking offices, 13 loan production offices, and 3 wealth offices throughout Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

