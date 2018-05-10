Dozens line up outside for Boardman JOANN opening

There's a crafty new neighbor in town, as leading retailer JOANN opens its newest store at 441 Boardman-Poland Rd.

Dozens of shoppers and employees lined up outside early Thursday morning to await the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location.

Stephanie Landers, Deputy Administrator and Tom Costello, Boardman Township Trustee, officially opened the new craft store to the public.

The celebration will continue through Saturday, May 12th, with doors opening at 9 a.m. each day.

Representatives for JOANN said customers can enjoy limited-time sale pricing, various product giveaways, and there will be gift cards presented to the first 100 guests in line each day.

On Saturday, children can enjoy a craft activity and balloon artist from 11a.m.-2p.m., and teachers will receive 15% off of their entire purchase with a valid ID.

JOANN is a popular craft-lovers shopping center, which offers an array of fabrics, craft supplies, finished home goods, food crafting, seasonal merchandise and more.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Boardman community and help shoppers channel their creativity through inspiration, guidance and quality products," said Jill Soltau, President & CEO of JOANN.

"As a proud part of the local business community, JOANN is pleased to contribute to the future of Boardman's creative pursuits," said Soltau. "We look forward to continuing that support throughout the year and to inspiring creativity in local residents for years to come."

For event details, contact information and additional store information, visit their website.