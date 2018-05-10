Trucker shortage means higher retail prices

A growing economy is increasing the demand for consumer goods all around the country. But there is now a problem in getting things to where they need to go.

A severe shortage of truck drivers could mean higher prices of just about everything we buy.

Baby Boomers are retiring from truck driving sooner than those positions can be filled and millennials just aren't interested in trucking jobs.

That means fewer drivers to deliver goods. which in turn means higher freight and retail costs.

Instructors at TDDS truck driving training school in Lake Milton say they can't supply enough truck drivers for the companies who recruit at the training school. They say most of their students are hired before they finish the five weeks to 16-week program. Instructors say it's a job that's growing especially for women and minority drivers.

"It's great for people to get into because there's pay equality. There are more women coming into this industry. People who have lost their jobs can do this in a relatively short period of time and go out and make a really, really good living," said Rick Rathburn, Jr. from TDDS.

How good?

"We've had three graduates stop in over the last week and a half and they are each making about $1,400-$1,500 a week," said Rathburn.

Getting behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler can be very intimidating. But instructors say you should give it a shot because once you get in this seat it's not so bad.

"Most of them are really worried at first. I mean, right after they start, students will come to me and tell me, 'Larry I don't think I'm getting this. Well, how many days have you been training? Two. Well, believe me, it's going to take more than two days.'" said instructor Larry Braham.

Figuring out that double clutch does take more than a couple days on the road but not much more.

If you're interested in getting truck driving training, you need to have a good driving record, be drug-free and be willing to work long hours away from home. If you are, finding employment won't be a problem for you ever again.