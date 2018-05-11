Police: Greenville man posted nude pic of woman to boyfriend's Facebook

A Greenville man is learning that it's illegal in Pennsylvania to harass someone by sending a nude picture of them to someone else.

That's what State Police in Mercer County accuse David Mitchell McCarl of doing.

Police have charged the 29-year-old under the state's so-called "revenge porn" law making it a crime to send someone an intimate image of a current or former sex partner in order to harass, annoy or alarm that partner.

According to investigators, McCarl posted a nude picture of a woman on the Facebook page of her current boyfriend.

The charge has been held for court.

McCarl's next hearing is scheduled for July in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.