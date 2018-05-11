Six-year-old dies in accident along Geauga County road

A six-year-old girl has died after state troopers say she ran into the side of a moving truck along a road in Geauga County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that Kay Emma Yoder of Burton was walking with a group of people next to the northbound lane Clairdon Troy Road in Burton on Wednesday when she darted across the road and struck the side of an oncoming box truck.

The child was taken to University Hospital Geauga where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Chardon man, was not injured.

Troopers are still investigating, but say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.