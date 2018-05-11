Youngstown Early College makes national merit list

The students and staff at Youngstown Early College are being applauded for a job well done.

Youngstown Early College once again earned the designation of Bronze Medal winner in U.S. News' annual Best High Schools list.

The list ranks schools based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college.

The school district says they are certainly preparing students for college.

According to the district, of the Class of 2018's 53 seniors, 49 of them earned an associate's degree, 91 percent. Which administrator's say is the school's highest number.

96 percent of graduating seniors have registered for college.

"I can't say enough about how proud I am of these students, their families and YEC's teachers and administrators," said CEO Krish Mohip. "This is a tremendous accomplishment and it shows that all of our students are capable of great things. Principal/Dean Monica Jones and her team have done an amazing job."

The numbers continue to increase. According to a release last year, 64 percent of the Class of 2017 earned their associate's degrees, up from 60 percent in 2016, 39 percent in 2015 and 22 percent in 2014.

CEO Mohip said YEC's success is the reason he and the district leadership team decided to renovate the Ward Building to become the new home of early college.

The Ward Building on West Wood Street formerly housed district administrative offices, most of which have since moved to East High School.

The administration says moving the school to the Ward building will allow the district to open up YEC to even more students.

