Local filmmaker offers hope to heroin addicts

A local filmmaker is working to spread the message of hope to those in the fight against addiction.

The documentary called "Gateway to Hope: Overcoming Heroin" was shared with the East Liverpool community on Friday evening.

The film features stories of individuals, many from East Liverpool, who have overcome their heroin addiction, as well as pharmacists, police officers and paramedics.

"I first had my notion that if they made the decision to do it, it's their fault. But after hearing the different stories, that person is an individual and yes they got an addiction to heroin, but they're still a person," said filmmaker and director Josh Menning

The documentary also highlights faith-based recovery.

"It's a little bit of a different approach. We don't really talk about the addiction so much. We talk about how to grow through failure, how to overcome temptations, on how to love and accept yourself," said Josh Lytle with Family Care Ministries.

For more information on the documentary, visit: gthdocumentary.com

For more information on Family Care Ministries, visit: familycareministries.org