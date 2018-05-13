Eagle Scout project in Hubbard to help those in assisted living

An Eagle Scout project in Hubbard is helping those in assisted living take part in an activity they once enjoyed at home.

Anthony Deluca began this project with his great-grandfather and grandmother in mind.

His troop out of Boardman, Troop 60, helped build two cedar wood planters at the Elmwood Assisted Living facility Saturday.

The project brought together four generations of Deluca's family at the facility.

"It allows people who maybe can't bend over all the way or maybe can't reach the ground a chance to do something they might like," said Deluca.

The flower beds are 30 inches high and handicap accessible.

Deluca raised around $5,000 in donations for the project.

The raised gardens should be complete with plants and flowers by June 1st.