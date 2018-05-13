West Branch schools plan evacuation drills - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

West Branch schools plan evacuation drills

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BELOIT, Ohio -

The West Branch Local School District is continuing its plans to update and improve the district's safety procedures.

School officials say in the coming weeks, each district school building will participate in an active evacuation drill. 

Both students and staff will be evacuated from their building and transported to two designated safety locations.

The dates of each evacuation drill are below:

  • Monday, May 14th - Knox Elementary School
  • Friday, May 18th - West Branch High School
  • Tuesday, May 29th - Damascus Elementary School
  • Thursday, May 31st - West Branch Middle School

School officials say this is step one of a two-part drill.

The district is planning to keep the community aware and informed on safety procedures.

School officials want to remind the community, their first priority is to protect all students, staff members, and visitors from harm.

