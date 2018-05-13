Where Pennsylvania's GOP governor candidates stand on issues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Where Pennsylvania's GOP governor candidates stand on issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -

Three candidates seeking the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania's primary election for governor have similar stances on taxes, marijuana policy and gun rights.

But they differ on raising the minimum wage and cutting school property taxes.

The candidates in Tuesday's primary election are commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth, former health care systems consultant Paul Mango and state Sen. Scott Wagner.

The winner gets to contest the re-election bid by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November's general election.

The three Republicans all oppose raising taxes, legalizing marijuana or restricting gun sales and support expanding taxpayer funding for private schools.

But Wagner supports increasing the minimum wage, while Mango and Ellsworth oppose it. Wagner and Mango support eliminating school property taxes by raising the state sales and income taxes, but Ellsworth opposes it.

