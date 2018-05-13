Where Pennsylvania's GOP governor candidates stand on issues

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policies

Trump rails against California for its immigration policies

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.

Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Rhino in San Diego pregnant, could help save subspecies

Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...

Three candidates seeking the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania's primary election for governor have similar stances on taxes, marijuana policy and gun rights.

But they differ on raising the minimum wage and cutting school property taxes.

The candidates in Tuesday's primary election are commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth, former health care systems consultant Paul Mango and state Sen. Scott Wagner.

The winner gets to contest the re-election bid by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November's general election.

The three Republicans all oppose raising taxes, legalizing marijuana or restricting gun sales and support expanding taxpayer funding for private schools.

But Wagner supports increasing the minimum wage, while Mango and Ellsworth oppose it. Wagner and Mango support eliminating school property taxes by raising the state sales and income taxes, but Ellsworth opposes it.

