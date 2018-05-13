Crews begin micro surfacing State Route 172 on Monday

Crews in Lisbon will begin micro surfacing 7 miles of State Route 172 in New Garden on Monday.

Work begins at the intersection on SR 172 and SR 9 in New Garden and will end at the Intersection of SR 172 and US 30, just west of Lisbon.

The micro surfacing process is used as an aggressive preservation strategy to seal the pavement.

Officials say this process provides longevity to the pavement and lowers long-term costs.

Traffic will be maintained at all times.



The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of September.