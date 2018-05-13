Weathersfield Township Flag Day Festival events announced

The event schedule for the annual Weathersfield Flag Day Festival has been announced.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, June 14 and run through Sunday, June 17 at the community park and gazebo in Weathersfield.

There will be inflatables and carnival games daily.

The schedule of events are as followed:

Thursday, June 14 - 5 to 11 p.m.

-Helicopter rides, bingo (6 to 9 p.m.), cornhole, bocce tournament, bike night, main stage concert with Aubrey Reese (5 to 6:15 p.m.), main stage concert with Old Skool (7 to 11 p.m.).

Friday, June 15 - 5 to 11 p.m.

-Flag Day Parade (6 p.m.), Flag Raising Ceremony, helicopter rides, bingo (6 to 9 p.m.), cornhole, bocce tournament, main stage concert with Broken Reins (7:30 to 11 p.m.).

Saturday, June 16 - 3 to 11:30 p.m.

-Helicopter rides, bingo (6 to 9 p.m.), cornhole, bocce tournament, main stage concert with Rock N' Country Cloggers (5 p.m.), main stage concert with Southern Detour (7:30 to 11 p.m.), fireworks (11 p.m.).

Sunday, June 17 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-Pancake breakfast at First Presbyterian Church (9 a.m. to noon), helicopter rides, bocce tournament, "Rumble in the Ridge" Car Show (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).