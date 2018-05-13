The Valley celebrates Mother's Day

Across the country and the region, moms are being recognized. Surveys by the retail industry show more than $23 billion will be spent by people this year to honor moms.

At One Hot Cookie in Boardman two sisters and their mom share time this Mother's Day.

"We have a reservation where she doesn't know, and we just wanted to do something nice for the day," Alyssa George said. "Our mom should get this more than just one day, but we wanted to do something special this day to really show her. Mom is always there for me and a phone call away."

Brienne Seekford traveled from Vermont and said, "Our mom is caring, generous and kind. She would do anything for anyone."

Their mom Lynn Seekford from Austintown said, "It really wouldn't matter where we went, as long as we were able to spend some time together. That's the important thing. I have two great children and they're obviously very special to me."

One Hot Cookie was actually founded by a mom and daughter 5 years ago.

Bergen Giordani and Morgen Reamer began their business in Youngstown and have expanded to Boardman.

Since they opened their first store they have always given moms a free traditional cookie on Mother's Day.

"We want to make mothers feel special so any chance we get to do something nice for people," Giordani said. "We really love to spread kindness and joy, because that's what One Hot Cookie does. It makes you happy."

The National Retail Federation finds that $4.4 billion will be spent on meals. Approximately $4.6 billion will be spent on jewelry. More than $2 billion will be spent on clothing, candles and items for the home from the mall and specialty shops, like Spruce Home Decor in Niles.

Rich Giancola said, "We carry candles, Stonewall Kitchen, which is a line of gourmet jams, jellies, and syrups that have been popular. Everyday household items like trays are being sold, along with pillows with expressive words such as gather, together, family, and blessed."

Research has found that 30 percent of women prefer gifts that pamper.

At Gel Nails in Boardman, several women were picking out a favorite color for a manicure or pedicure.

We found a son pampering his mom and getting a pedicure in the next chair.

We also met three generations enjoying the day. Debby Day a grandmother, along with her daughter Tracey and granddaughter Autum Oehlstrom were getting glam.

"I think this is the best gift ever. We having a girls day, pampering mom, my granddaughter, and grandma," Debby said. "It's great to have a good time getting our nails done, and getting something to eat. We are just enjoying this great day together!"

More than $2.5 billion will be spent on flowers. It all adds up to a lot of love for selfless moms.