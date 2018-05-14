Plan for MVSD to give funds to 3 communities has been rejected

A plan for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District to give millions of dollars in surplus funds to Niles, Youngstown and the Village of McDonald has been rejected.

The proposal was brought to judges in Mahoning and Trumbull counties in 2017.

The MVSD was asked to explain why they wanted to return the funds, but after seven months the district failed to do so.

Now that the motion was dismissed, Niles, which was expecting $1.2 million will have to do without.

McDonald was expecting $100,000, while Youngstown could have received $3.7 million.