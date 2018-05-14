Memorial Day travel expected to be the highest in 12 years - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Memorial Day travel expected to be the highest in 12 years

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AAA says this Memorial Day's travel is expected to be at the highest level its been in more than 12 years.

The company is estimating about 42 million Americans expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend. 

A global transportation analytics company, INRIX expects delays on major roads to be more than three times longer than normal.

The company says the busiest days will be Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 25, as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

"Following a long winter, Americans are excited to kick off the summer travel season and have fun with family and friends. Although gas prices are on the rise, a strong economy will keep demand high for the holiday weekend," said Jim Lehman, President of AAA East Central.  

INIRIX and AAA also say the 88 percent of travelers choosing to drive will pay the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices since 2014. 

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is May 24 through May 28.

AAA says the total Memorial Day travel will rise 4.4 percent from 2017.

According to INRIX and AAA, drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion on Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 25, especially in the late afternoon.

