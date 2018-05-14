Warren piano prodigy's song goes viral on Facebook

Music from the depths of a Warren G. Harding junior's soul is stirring hearts around the world.

"Shocked! It took me by a complete surprise. I was in shock when I saw it. I was like woah!" Darrius Simmons exclaimed.

This was Darrius' reaction to the news that the song he composed went viral on Facebook.

Darrius' song titled "Dreams Are Forever" received 3.9 million views after being posted for a little more than a week.

His talent has also caught the attention of NBC News. A crew was in town Monday videotaping Darrius at Warren G. Harding High School for a story that will air at the end of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Tuesday.

The melody came to the 17-year-old while thinking about his life.

"Just dreams that you chase. That's why I named it 'Dreams Are Forever,' because it's dreams that you chase. Your dreams never end necessarily. They never end. They only continue to grow as you seek them," he said.

Even when 21 News first met Darrius two years ago, he was chasing his dreams.

He taught himself how to play the piano with the four fingers he was born with— one finger on his left hand and three fingers on his right.

The story helped land him a performance with South Korean pianist Yiruma at Carnegie Hall.

"He is a really big inspiration of why I made the song," explained Darrius.

Darrius also specifically mentioned Yiruma's advice that he started putting into action in December when he began writing this song.

"Really, when Yiruma told me to start composing my own music, that's one thing that stuck with me. But I never really found a passion to almost do it."

A natural gift that his high school teachers are helping him fine tune as he plays the keyboard in marching band, trombone in symphonic band and piano in jazz band.

When he graduates next year, Darrius hopes to get a scholarship to pursue a degree in music.

"I really want people to look away from the whole disability type situation. I really want them to take interest in the music that I'm making more than just the disability aspect because I don't consider myself having a disability at all. I consider myself just like everybody else. I would say that I seek my passion probably just a little bit more than the average person. That's what I would consider myself."

His determination to seek his passion is the key to making his dreams take flight.

Darrius was also super excited and surprised that the popular YouTube group he watches, The Piano Guys, shared his video.

The group wrote on their Facebook page that "the left-hand accompaniment stands out for its musicality and maturity."

Now if your interested in following Darrius' music go to Facebook and search @DarriusSimmons.piano

The complete video of his song can be found at this link and on his Facebook page.

