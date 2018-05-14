Warren piano prodigy's song goes viral on Facebook - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren piano prodigy's song goes viral on Facebook

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Music from the depths of a Warren G. Harding junior's soul is stirring hearts around the world.

"Shocked! It took me by a complete surprise. I was in shock when I saw it. I was like woah!" Darrius Simmons exclaimed.

This was Darrius' reaction to the news that the song he composed went viral on Facebook. 

Darrius' song titled "Dreams Are Forever" received 3.9 million views after being posted for a little more than a week.

His talent has also caught the attention of NBC News. A crew was in town Monday videotaping Darrius at Warren G. Harding High School for a story that will air at the end of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Tuesday.

The melody came to the 17-year-old while thinking about his life.

"Just dreams that you chase. That's why I named it 'Dreams Are Forever,' because it's dreams that you chase. Your dreams never end necessarily. They never end. They only continue to grow as you seek them," he said.

Even when 21 News first met Darrius two years ago, he was chasing his dreams.

He taught himself how to play the piano with the four fingers he was born with— one finger on his left hand and three fingers on his right.

The story helped land him a performance with South Korean pianist Yiruma at Carnegie Hall.

"He is a really big inspiration of why I made the song," explained Darrius.

Darrius also specifically mentioned Yiruma's advice that he started putting into action in December when he began writing this song.

"Really, when Yiruma told me to start composing my own music, that's one thing that stuck with me. But I never really found a passion to almost do it."

A natural gift that his high school teachers are helping him fine tune as he plays the keyboard in marching band, trombone in symphonic band and piano in jazz band.

When he graduates next year, Darrius hopes to get a scholarship to pursue a degree in music.

"I really want people to look away from the whole disability type situation. I really want them to take interest in the music that I'm making more than just the disability aspect because I don't consider myself having a disability at all. I consider myself just like everybody else. I would say that I seek my passion probably just a little bit more than the average person. That's what I would consider myself."

His determination to seek his passion is the key to making his dreams take flight.

Darrius was also super excited and surprised that the popular YouTube group he watches, The Piano Guys, shared his video.

The group wrote on their Facebook page that "the left-hand accompaniment stands out for its musicality and maturity."

Now if your interested in following Darrius' music go to Facebook and search @DarriusSimmons.piano 

The complete video of his song can be found at this link and on his Facebook page.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms