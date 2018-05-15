Former Stoneboro Police Chief convicted of patronizing prostitutes

Former Stoneboro Police Chief and former Farrell Police Officer Tyler Valimont faces sentencing in August after his conviction on two charges filed in two separate cases.

Valimont, 36, of Fredonia appeared in Mercer County Common Pleas Court Monday where he pleaded no contest to theft by deception in one case, and in another case entered the same plea to obstructing justice, official oppression and patronizing prostitutes.

Deputy Pennsylvania Attorney General Bobbi Jo Wagner tells 21 News that Judge Daniel Wallace ordered Valimont to make restitution in the amount of $2,000 before he is sentenced on August 10.

In January of last year, Valimont came under investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General for allegations which include prostitution and tampering with evidence.

A criminal complaint was filed in January charging Valimont with official oppression during a search, two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence, obstructing the enforcement of the law, and patronizing prostitutes.

According to the complaint, while Valimont was on duty as a Farrell police officer on November 7, 2016, he met behind a dentist's office with a prostitute he had contacted through the online classified website, backpage.com.

In September of last year, State Police charged Valimont with theft by unlawful taking and theft by failure to make required disposition.

PSP says Valimont was raising money from March 2016 to August of last year through a fundraiser and allegedly telling people that it would go towards training his dog so that the police department could have a certified police K-9.

Valimont allegedly created an account on a popular crowd-funding site asking the community for donations. PSP says the funds were automatically deposited into Valimont's personal checking account.

Troopers also said Valimont approached local businesses and soliciting donations.

Pennsylvania State Police say a total of 33 victims donated more than $4,700 to Valimont, all of which were then deposited directly into his personal account.

Investigators say only $100 of the donations were spent on a deposit for a dog to be trained at a facility in Tennessee.