Canfield Police hope to ID prankster

What one person may consider a prank is being taken seriously by the Canfield Police Department.

Police have put out a call on social media asking if anyone can identify a young male captured in a surveillance photo.

According to the department's Facebook page, the person in the picture was involved in pranking residents of the Stonebridge housing development.

The post says the prankster used what is known as the “ding dong ditch” method in which someone knocks on a random door and then will run away.

According to police, the prank usually takes place when it is dark outside, leaving residents concerned and uncomfortable.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-533-4903.