Elderly driver in ODOT worker death facing vehicular homicide charge

The 73-year-old man at the center of an investigation into a crash that caused the death of a road worker from the Ohio Department of Transportation will face criminal charges.

Youngstown City Law Director and Prosecutor Jeff Limbian said misdemeanor charges of vehicular homicide is being filed against Daniel Bondi.

Investigators previously said Bondi was at the wheel of an SUV that swerved into the work area on Interstate 680 near the Market Street exit and struck an ODOT worker in March.

The road worker, identified as 54-year-old John Pasko, was clearing brush when he was struck by the vehicle. Pasko was pushed into a piece of equipment and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another worker was reportedly injured in the crash as well.

At the time of the accident, investigators told 21 News they believed Bondi may have suffered a medical emergency.

Bondi was hospitalized as a result of the crash.

An online court docket has not yet been updated to show when Bondi may be called to appear in court.