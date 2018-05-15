DECISION 2018: Pennsylvania Election results

Voters in Pennsylvania headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the primary election Tuesday for the primary election in the Keystone State.

Voters took to the polls for the first time since the Supreme Court ordered the state to redraw the Congressional district map, which was said to be one of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation.

Results:

Governor's Race:

Dem. Tom Wolf (incumbent) runs unopposed 100%

Rep. Laura Ellsworth 19%, Paul Mango 37%, and Scott Wagner 45%

U.S. Senate:

Dem. Bob Casey Jr. (incumbent) runs unopposed 100%

Rep. Lou Barletta 64% and Jim Christiana 37%

U.S. Representative:

Dem. Chris Rieger 23% , Robert Multari 57%, Ron Dinicola 22%

Rep. Mike Kelly (incumbent) runs unopposed

State Senator:

Dem. Sue Mulvey runs unopposed 100%

Rep. Michelle Brooks (incumbent) runs unopposed 100%

State Representative:

7th District:

Dem. Mark Longietti (incumbent) runs unopposed 100%

Rep. no candidate

8th District:

Dem. Lisa Boeving-Learned 100%

Rep. Tedd Nesbit (incumbent) runs unopposed 100%

Greenville Home Rule Charter- Shall a government study commission of 7 members be lected to study the existing form of government of the borough of Greenville, to consider the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charger and if advisable, to draft and to recommend a home rule charter?

Yes 77%

No 23%