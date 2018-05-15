Lordstown to hold public hearing regarding controversial zoning - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lordstown to hold public hearing regarding controversial zoning changes

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Lordstown is one step closer to making a proposed TJX distribution center a reality. 

But those opposed to the controversial rezoning changes can still fight.

In a letter of recommendation read during a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Lordstown's planning commission threw their support behind the proposed zoning changes needed to pave the way for the TJX Distribution Center.

Council will now advertise for 30 days a public hearing that's scheduled to take place Saturday, June 16th at 11 a.m. At that time, council will also hold their first reading on the proposed zoning changes. A second reading will take place Monday the 18th and a third reading will take place Thursday the 21st. 

The mayor said the changes would not take effect until 30 days after their final vote. He said this allows time for village leaders to negotiate what exactly TJX wants and will offer in exchange for tax incentives.

"In order to serve our residents better, let them know exactly what is going on," said Mayor Arno Hill. "We try to stay ahead of the game. If they know the schools are going to be taken care of, the village is going to be taken care of."

And although the deal isn't done just yet, Hill said that since the proposed zone changes have already been recommended by the planning commission it would take five council members to overturn their recommendation. Hill said that won't happen, but there is time after the vote for those opposed to the project to petition and have a referendum placed on the November ballot.

Signatures would need to be collected and submitted to the board of elections.
 

