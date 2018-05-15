Local cheer teams place high in national competition - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local cheer teams place high in national competition

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
ORLANDO, Fla. -

A Hermitage, Pennsylvania based cheer team finished 9th in the country in their age group at a national competition.

The Fire and Ice Cheer Team, IGNITE, ages 7 to 11, recently  competed at the Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida.

The 19 girls competed against 63 other teams from across the United States.

The IGNITE Team is based at the Tumble Zone Gym. 

Another cheer team from Niles, Team Believe from CheerTime Athletics, also competed and finished 14th in the nation.

