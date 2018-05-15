Local cheer teams place high in national competition

A Hermitage, Pennsylvania based cheer team finished 9th in the country in their age group at a national competition.

The Fire and Ice Cheer Team, IGNITE, ages 7 to 11, recently competed at the Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida.

The 19 girls competed against 63 other teams from across the United States.

The IGNITE Team is based at the Tumble Zone Gym.

Another cheer team from Niles, Team Believe from CheerTime Athletics, also competed and finished 14th in the nation.