State Police: Purses stolen out of manager's hands at Grove City Outlets

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery at the Grove City Premium Outlets where several purses were grabbed right out of a store manager's hands.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Valentine's Day at the Michael Kors store just after closing time.

Police said they have now identified the culprits who allegedly stole the merchandise.

Kendal Morris. Jr., 19, and Aquiria Bowers, 20, have warrants issued for their arrests and are charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property and retail theft.

Police said the two entered the store and grabbed purses on display, the manager grabbing them to stop them from being stolen.

The suspects then forcibly removed them from her grasp and fled the store with 16 purses valued at $4,500.