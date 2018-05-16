Boil advisory issued for Youngstown street

The Youngstown Water Department has issued a boil advisory for a portion of a West Side street.

The advisory is in effect until further notice for DeCamp road from South Schenley Avenue to Chapel Hill Drive.

Crews closed that part of DeCamp Road at around 3 a.m. Wednesday as they dug beneath the pavement to locate a water main break.

The road has since re-opened.

The department is recommending that all Youngstown Water customers in the affected area boil their water that is used for drinking and cooking.

A rolling boil for one minute is adequate.

Water Department officials expect the boil advisory to remain in effect for at least 48 hours, or until tests show that the water is safe to drink.