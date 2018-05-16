First look inside Downtown Youngstown's newest restaurant

As Youngstown welcome's its first downtown hotel in nearly 40 years, the city is also waiting for the opening of its newest restaurant.

Bistro 1907 is a throwback to a Parisian Bistro according to Mark Canzonetta, who along with his brother and chef Jeff re-imagined the space in the historic Stambaugh Building which has become the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel.

On Wednesday, 21 News was given a first look inside Bistro 1907 located at 44 Federal Plaza East, which is scheduled to open for diners on Wednesday, May 23.

"It's urban. It's modern. We have a 15 and a half foot wine wall back there where all of our wine and spirits are stored,” said Mark Canzonetta. “What's really cool about it: we have a library ladder that goes across the whole space."

The restaurant gets its name from the year the Stambaugh Building was constructed as an homage to Henry Stambaugh, according to Canzonetta.

The open kitchen features American food with some unique twists, offering everything from burgers to oysters and a kids menu.

"We're going to take something that you had as a child, we're going to spin it on its ear and make it modern and relevant and unbelievably delicious," said Mark Canzonetta.

Much like with the hotel itself, they say Bistro 1907 is a chance to show off a little and show people what downtown Youngstown can really be.

"This downtown vibrant scene now. It's great when you go out and you see families with baby strollers, and you see all the urban housing now for all these kids going to colleges," said Mark Canzonetta. "We are taking on this unbelievable responsibility of making sure that this restaurant is the best that we can do as culinarians and restauranteurs to ensure that our guests coming in are proud of us."

Canzonetta says there's plenty of parking for downtown guests.