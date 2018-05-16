Liberty Police cruisers add bullet-proof protection

It still can be a dangerous job, but Liberty Township Police Officers now have an extra level of protection when they go out on patrol.

The department says all of its vehicles have now been equipped with a device known as a “Riggs Shield”.

The ballistic shield can be put in place inside a patrol car, giving officers the time to protect themselves from gunfire.

The shield that mounts to the door panel of a patrol car, giving instant protection for an officer's head and neck while seated in the vehicle.

Designed to stop up to .44 Magnum pistol rounds, the shields may also be removed and carried by officers responding to a call of shots fired call or other encounters with weapons.

Township officials say the shields were purchased through proceeds from confiscated property at no cost to taxpayers or the police department.