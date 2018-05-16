Photo of Kent State grad armed on campus causing a stir on socia - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Photo of Kent State grad armed on campus causing a stir on social media

By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Portage County, OH -

A recent Kent State graduate is making a dramatic statement on social media, and it's gone viral. 

Kaitlin Bennett, 22, posted a graduation photo of her carrying a gun on campus to protest the university's ban on guns. On Kent State's campus, students, staff and contractors are not allowed to carry a gun. Visitors can, however, outside on public property. 

The day after commencement, Bennett strapped on an AR-10 on her back to prove a point.

"You don't see a lot of things going viral about students who are pro-second amendment and pro-gun rights that don't believe in gun control," said Bennett.

The photo shows Bennett with her AR-10 and holding a graduation cap reading "Come and take it." Her tweet reads in part, "Now that I've graduated from Kent State, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student, especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus."

"Just seeing that someone is out there and young who loves the second amendment and loves gun rights, that gives someone else hope," said Bennett.

Her post has been liked and shared hundreds and thousands of times and has drawn praise or criticism, depending on which side you fall on gun control. 

It's because of you we have to fear for our lives, replied one person. You think shooting at the National Guard would have gone well for you, tweeted another.

It's also drawn death threats, race threats and threats of violence.

"I carry, so I'm not nervous," said Bennett.

The university confirms Bennett didn't break any rules with her photo shoot. 

"It is a bad a** picture," said Bennett.

Bennett has been vocal about gun rights before. She led an open carry demonstration on campus a couple of weeks ago. Attention aside, Bennett has no future plans for politics. Armed with a new degree in biology, she plans on studying life, not so much liberties. 

Lynna Lai from WKYC contributed to this story. 

