Youngstown councilwomen question recent hires by mayor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown councilwomen question recent hires by mayor

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Just as Youngstown City Council was wrapping up on Wednesday, the conversation heated up as the women on council made it clear that their job is to serve as a checks-and-balance to the administration especially during a time when finances in the city are tight.

The meeting came just two days after an independent financial consultant said the city has some tough financial decisions to make.

Just before the meeting ended, Councilwoman Basia Adamczak questioned the recent hiring of Terrill Vidale of 2Deep Entertainment to serve as the city's coordinator of downtown events. 

Her list of questions were fueled by concerns that the job was no longer a city position, but rather hired as a professional agreement contract without the consent of council.

It's a move the mayor said will save the city more than $30-thousand annually in health benefits.

"I commend the mayor for looking for savings when it came to this position, but it should have came to council and came through ordinance in order for council to approve for it to go out to bid," said Adamczak.

The mayor disagreed and said afterward to 21 News that the only time he would need council's approval is if the contract exceeded $25-thousand dollars. In this case, he said since the contract won't go into effect until half way through the year it won't exceed that dollar amount.

But, the hiring of Vidale wasn't the only appointed position of concern.

Councilwoman Anita Davis asked about a recently hired assistant prosecutor.  A position hired at a time when the law department had just recently said they were saving money by moving the former prosecutor to the law department to do two jobs.

"I wanted to make sure that we weren't having more people added on, particularly when just on the same Monday having a public meeting discussing how we are going to tighten our belt," said Davis referencing a public meeting where an independent financial consultant provided a five year forecast.

Councilwoman Lauren McNally also chimed into the conversation, "A well informed council is a cooperative council and I can appreciate the transition period and learning curve, but I don't want to see communication breakdown as they seem to be."

The mayor reminded McNally that communication is a two way street.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms