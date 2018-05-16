Twelve homes waiting to be built in Canfield housing development

A new housing development from Russo Builders and Hannah Howard cut the ribbon on a site where 12 dream homes are waiting to be built.

The new housing development, Lakewood Homes will have houses starting at $290,000.

The development off Legacy Drive in Canfield is currently a blank slate.

Agents say buyers can purchase lots and choose from seven customizable floor plans.

"These homes here are kind of in a price range where they're adequate for first time home buyers, but they are also appropriate for who are retiring, looking to downsize. It's gonna be a great neighborhood, a close-knit neighborhood. It has nice size lots, so it really for anyone," says site agent, Bernadette Melago.

If you don't have 4-6 months to wait for a home to be built, they also have some homes that just need the finishing touches.