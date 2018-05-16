Senate passes bill to establish cancer registry for firefighters

The U.S. Senate has passed Senator Sherrod Brown's legislation to establish a voluntary cancer registry of firefighters.

Brown's Bill, the Firefighters Cancer Registry Act, would require the CDC to create and maintain a voluntary registry to collect data on cancer incidence among firefighters.

Data collected by the registry will be used with existing state data to better assess and prevent cancer among firefighters.

Brown says he is urging the House to quickly take up the act so that it can head to the President's desk to be signed into law.

Brown says this is especially important because firefighters put their lives on the line every day.

"We should use all of the tools at our disposal when it comes to cancer prevention and treatment of first responders who sacrifice their own safety to protect others. I urge my colleagues in the House to pass this legislation so that we can get this bill to the President's desk," says Brown.

Brown's bill also required the CDC to develop a strategy to maximize participation, develop guidance for state agencies, encourage inclusion among participants and to seek feedback from nonfederal experts.

The data collected would have to be made public and available for research.