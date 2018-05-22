Valley in need of foster parents

Due to the Opiod Epidemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the need for foster homes for children. In fact, foster care referrals have doubled over the last year.

Currently, there are over 16,000 children in the Ohio Foster care system. This number expected to increase to 20,000 by the year 2020.

Local agency, Homes For Kids, is in need of foster parents to fill a huge deficit in the Valley

Homes For Kids Program and Compliance Officer, Shannon Harnichar, explains that to be a foster parent in the state of Ohio "You have to be age 21, pass a background check-BCI and FBI, which [Homes For Kids] pays for. You have to complete 36 hours of pre-service training... included in that training are CPR and first aid... you can be married, you can be single; you can work outside of your home or you can be a stay at home parent."

Those who want more information about becoming a foster parent can call Karla Matig at 330-544-8005 ext. 414 or send an email to karla@hfk.org.