Valley in need of foster parents - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley in need of foster parents

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Due to the Opiod Epidemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the need for foster homes for children. In fact, foster care referrals have doubled over the last year.

Currently, there are over 16,000 children in the Ohio Foster care system. This number expected to increase to 20,000 by the year 2020.

Local agency, Homes For Kids, is in need of foster parents to fill a huge deficit in the Valley

Homes For Kids Program and Compliance Officer, Shannon Harnichar, explains that to be a foster parent in the state of Ohio "You have to be age 21, pass a background check-BCI and FBI, which [Homes For Kids] pays for. You have to complete 36 hours of pre-service training... included in that training are CPR and first aid... you can be married, you can be single; you can work outside of your home or you can be a stay at home parent."

Those who want more information about becoming a foster parent can call Karla Matig at 330-544-8005 ext. 414 or send an email to karla@hfk.org.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:45:48 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>

  • School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:57:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a...More >>
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.More >>

  • Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 08:13:46 GMT
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms