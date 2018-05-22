PSP identify driver involved in deadly Lawrence County crash on Route 18

Pennsylvania State Police out of New Castle have identified the man who died after a crash on Route 18 in New Beaver Borough on Tuesday.

Police said 29-year-old Perry Alan Dubois of Ellwood City was killed when the vehicle he was driving and a flatbed trailer collided on Route 18 at Wilson Drive around noon.

The Lawrence County Coroner said Dubois was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash.

The driver of the flatbed, Jason Greenawald of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania was not injured.

Crews report that Route 18 was closed to traffic for some time while first responders cleaned up fuel that spilled during the crash, and worked to clear the cars from the roadway.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Officials have not yet released information regarding what caused the crash.

