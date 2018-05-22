Decomposing body found in Youngstown neighborhood

Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner are working to identify a body found on the city's South Side.

According to police, the body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Plum and Joseph Streets, not far from Oak Hill Cemetary.

The police report lists the gender and race of the body as unknown and notes that it was in a state of decomposition.

It's not known how long the body had been there.

