350 graduate from MCCTC, largest class in decades

More than 1,000 students gathered at the Covelli Centre to witness 350 graduate from MCCTC Tuesday morning.

This is the largest class since 1968, which is good news for the trade industry that was once declining, due to a lack of interest from millennials.

"They are needed, they're getting hired right now. They're working in school, making great money and rolling right into jobs," said MCCTC Instructor Dustin Cramer. "We have students that aren't even here today because they are out working in the field, making money and they don't want to take a day off of work."

One hundred percent of the incoming seniors graduated with 93 percent already certified to jump right into their desired field.