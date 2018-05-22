Hearing tonight on limiting Youngstown street to pedestrians only

The city of Youngstown is holding a public hearing this evening on plans city officials say could attract more people and businesses downtown.

Their latest plan, that has been talked about for some time, would restrict one section of Phelps Street to pedestrian traffic only.



It would be a direct pipeline for YSU students and the idea is similar to a model in Cleveland where people walk to restaurants, bars and entertainment.

"This is one link, this is one piece to that downtown development that we've been working on," described Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Brown sees the potential in making Phelps Street, between Commerce and Federal Streets, restricted to pedestrian traffic only.

"This is another opportunity for businesses that are here to maybe expand their service," he said.

A vision similar to East Fourth Street in Cleveland with restaurants, bars and entertainment but on a smaller scale.

"I think what we want to make sure that we want to connect as many people to downtown as possible, walkable where you can get out of your car at one end, walk down to the show and on your way back stop by and enjoy the entertainment downtown," Brown commented.

"I think that would definitely make a destination spot for downtown Youngstown," said Danielle Lombardo of New Castle who came downtown to go to Suzie's Dogs & Drafts.

The city has identified three to four vacant spaces for rent as well as three new businesses that could locate between the Wick Tower and 20 Federal Place, where the food court is located.

"Until that new construction, new business, eateries come in we can actually do demonstrations with some of the mobile food truck vendors," explained Taron Cunningham, Community Development Director and Planning Deputy Director for Youngstown.

The general manager of Suzie's Dogs and Drafts, Stephen Whitfield, thinks the plan would be good for business.

"It's super exciting there's been rumors about it for a little while now and now to see progress on it to potentially have this as a pedestrian-only and maybe get a patio out here would be really cool," Whitfield said.

The mayor said the timing is right because the city has to put in a new sewer line anyway and then they could remodel the landscape when the sewer line is done.

These plans could eventually extend to the amphitheater but right now the city wants to hear from the public about this one block.

A meeting is planned for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Covelli Centre's YSU Community Room.

For those who cannot make the meeting, public comments or questions can be sent to Chuck Shasho at the following address:

Mr. Chuck Shasho

Deputy Director of Public Works

26 South Phelps Street

Youngstown, OH 44503

By phone at 330-742-8788 or by email to cshasho@youngstownohio.gov