'Suspicious' fire destroys Youngstown home

Investigators are trying to determine if a domestic dispute is in anyway connected to a fire that destroyed a home on Youngstown's East Side early Wednesday.

When city firefighters arrived at the home on the 3300 block of McGuffey Road, flames were already spread throughout the house and were leaping from the roof.

Damage was so extensive, firefighters say the home couldn't be saved.

Authorities tell 21 News that police were called to the home earlier in that morning for a domestic dispute and a woman living there left the home before the fire broke out.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.