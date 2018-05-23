Reynolds Schools dismiss early because of police activity - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Reynolds Schools dismiss early because of police activity

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
REYNOLDS, Pa. -

Students in the Reynolds School District are being dismissed from school early due to a police situation nearby. 

In a message to parents on Wednesday, the district announced that they had been in contact with law enforcement agents who were conducting a "controlled situation" at a nearby home. 

According to the district, officials determined that students should be dismissed two hours early. 

Additionally, all extracurricular and after-school activities have been canceled for the day. 

Reynolds Superintendent John Sibeto tells 21 news that the district was contacted by police Wednesday morning and told that they were handling a situation that could potentially result in the need for an evacuation. 

Sibeto says he made the decision to dismiss early, rather than possibly deal with a late-day evacuation. 

Sibeto said rumors circulating involving a shooting are inaccurate. 

The district stresses that there was no incident at the school and that they acted in an abundance of caution. 

Police have not yet said what the "controlled situation" entailed. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:24:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>

  • Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:11 GMT
    (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>

  • Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:15:54 GMT
    (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:36:15 GMT
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>

  • The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:05:09 GMT
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>

  • City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    Friday, May 25 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-05-25 23:54:16 GMT

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms