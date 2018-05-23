Reynolds Schools dismiss early because of police activity

Students in the Reynolds School District are being dismissed from school early due to a police situation nearby.

In a message to parents on Wednesday, the district announced that they had been in contact with law enforcement agents who were conducting a "controlled situation" at a nearby home.

According to the district, officials determined that students should be dismissed two hours early.

Additionally, all extracurricular and after-school activities have been canceled for the day.

Reynolds Superintendent John Sibeto tells 21 news that the district was contacted by police Wednesday morning and told that they were handling a situation that could potentially result in the need for an evacuation.

Sibeto says he made the decision to dismiss early, rather than possibly deal with a late-day evacuation.

Sibeto said rumors circulating involving a shooting are inaccurate.

The district stresses that there was no incident at the school and that they acted in an abundance of caution.

Police have not yet said what the "controlled situation" entailed.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.

