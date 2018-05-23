Faster internet speeds coming to the Valley

The days of dial-up are well behind us, but the Internet in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys is still far from where it should be.

Research compiled by BroadBandNow shows the top Internet speeds in the Youngstown area came in at just over 27 Mbps, that's over 30 Mbps slower than the state average and over 50 Mbps slower than the national average.

Two local companies have been spearheading the effort to bring the Valley up to speed.

"We are starting to build our network out of the Tech Belt Energy and Innovation Center in Warren. We have our initial backbone set up there and building out from the downtown city core in Warren and it will spread out," said Patrick Mokros, Business Development Manager with ExoSpec.

ExoSpec says that due to improvements in the wireless fiber technology, they are able to provide faster internet speeds a lot easier than conventional methods, and it will also allow them to reach largely underserved areas.

At the Oak Hill Collaborative in Youngstown, they realize what the importance of faster internet speeds means for your home or for your business but they also realize the implications it could have city-wide for the city of Youngstown and also in city school districts.

"We had 12 students and two of the students came up to me afterward and said, 'You know Mr. Pat, can we leave our computers here? We don't have internet at home,' said Pat Kerrigan, Executive Director of the Oak Hill Collaborative. 'That was kind of a eureka moment for me. Who doesn't have Internet? Over 80% of all teachers assign some work that's Internet-based, that they have to go on the internet someplace to get it. Everybody else is doing, and we already have an issue here in town of how skilled is our workforce, how well are our children educated, how well is everyone connected to the rest of the world," adds Kerrigan.

As far as what is going on now, ExoSpec says that they already beginning to build their network and should spread across the Valley as they gain a customer base.

The City of Warren is currently looking at how to provide free Wi-Fi in the downtown area, and just recently Spectrum announced that the city of Youngstown will be one of 26 cities nationwide that will receive there latest products to help increase speeds. The Valley finally making a push to get caught up to speed.