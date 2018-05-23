FBI, ATF, task forces raid 'several' homes in the Valley

Several law enforcement agencies were spread out across Mahoning and Trumbull counties Wednesday searching through homes.

According to the FBI, agents were out serving search warrants on homes in several Valley communities, including Niles, Youngstown, and others.

At a home on Carnegie Avenue in Niles, a SWAT team, ATF agents, the FBI, and local departments were seen searching a home.

A spokesperson from the FBI says the warrants are in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials could not comment on the nature of the searches, or what the warrants were looking for.

However, officials say no one was arrested as part of the warrants.

The FBI credited task forces in the Mahoning Valley as part of the investigation.