Warren brewing company packed in support of Earth Angel Farm

Residents packed Modern Methods Brewing Company in Warren Wednesday all in support of Earth Angel Farm.

Earth Angel Farm is a non-profit organization supporting individuals with physical and mental disabilities through positive, healing activities in agriculture and mindfulness in the community.

This was all part of the Farmhouse 908 Project, which aims to transform a donated house on Warren's west side and turn it into a space for therapy, urban agriculture and safe community gathering.

"With the house, we are going to use it as a therapeutic project so that tradespeople can come in and work with people who have physical developmental disabilities, work with veterans and teach them a trade and also kind of create a sense of community," said Holly Maggiano, director of Earth Angel Farm.

The brewery even made a special brew for the event called the Farmhouse 908.

Earth Angel Farm is hoping to raise more than $15,000 to complete its project.