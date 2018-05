The Canfield tennis team will be in two upcoming state tournaments this weekend.

Three players have qualified for the individual and doubles tournament. The rest will be in the team tournament.

Player Tim Cianciola calls this a "great accomplishment."

Tim Cianciola will play in the singles tournament and his teammates Sirin Nalluri and Ben Martin will play in the doubles.

They're the first in 17 years to represent Canfield at the state tournament.