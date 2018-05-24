Boardman Police believe shooting was self-inflicted

Boardman Police blocked off a street in a township neighborhood early Thursday as they investigated what they now believe to be a self-inflicted shooting death.

A rescue squad was called to the 800 block of Mayfield Drive at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday where a man had suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers on the scene at first would only tell 21 News that the situation is not considered a homicide.

Later they said they are investigating the incident as a suicide.

In most cases, 21 News does not reveal identities in suicide cases.

The neighborhood is just east of the Field of Dreams baseball field.