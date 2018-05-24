Suburban Propane's customer appreciation day helps feed families - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suburban Propane's customer appreciation day helps feed families in Valley


By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer

COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

On Friday, May 25th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Suburban Propane, located at 2705 State Route 7 in Columbiana, is hosting their annual Customer Appreciation Day. 

Company representatives state that during the event, Suburban Propane will offer a 20-pound grill tank fill-up for just $10.00, to anyone making a $2.00 donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

A spokesperson for Suburban Propane says that for every $1.00 donated, the Food Bank is able to distribute $11.00 worth of food to people in need in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.

"We appreciate Suburban Propane's continued support to help feed hungry families," says Michael Iberis, Executive Director for Second Harvest Food Bank.  "For each grill tank filled, the Food Bank will be able to distribute $22 worth of food to families in need in our community," Iberis adds.  

Representatives for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, a member of Feeding America, say that the organization provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations.

These include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.

A spokesperson for the Food Bank says that in 2017 the organization distributed 10.6 million pounds of food, including more than 3 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables in the tri-county area.  

For more information on the Food Bank, please visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.  

