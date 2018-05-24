Lawsuit: New Castle officer confiscated video that went viral

A lawsuit filed in federal court claims that although New Castle Police officers confiscated a phone used to take video of an alleged instance of police brutality, the video still went viral.

Attorneys for Perry Lawry of Butler, Pennsylvania filed the suit against former New Castle officer Ronald Williams, who was fired for allegedly using unnecessary force against Lawry as they answered a domestic violence call.

According to the complaint filed by Lawry's lawyers, Officer Williams slammed Lawry's head on a kitchen floor as he was being arrested on April 23.

The suit claims that Lawry was choking on his own blood as he remained handcuffed on the floor.

The incident was captured on cell phone video by Jeremy Toney.

The complaint says Williams and another officer confiscated the phone, claiming it was evidence.

However, the since Toney had already broadcast the video on Snapchat, there was no stopping it from going viral, according to the complaint.

Just 24 hours later the video had been viewed more than 3 million times and was shared on Facebook over 85,000 times.

The incident was shared on other media platforms, eventually prompting the police department to issue a statement acknowledging that Williams' actions were not “within department policies”.

According to police, officers were sent because Lawry had allegedly assaulted a juvenile male.

Williams said he found Lawry and another officer wrestling on the floor after the other officer said Lawry tried to grab a knife in the kitchen.

Lawry's lawyers deny that he tried to get a knife.

Williams said after using his taser on Lawry three times without effect, he “gave him three thrusts shoving his chest and head into the floor until he stopped resisting".

Claiming Lawry suffered a concussion and head injuries requiring stitches, the suit alleges excessive force and false arrest.

Lawry's lawyers are asking that a jury hear the case as they seek attorney's fees and damages in excess of the usual limits allowed by law.

Lawry is facing charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment.

The New Castle City Police Department says they have forwarded the case against Williams to the district attorney for review.